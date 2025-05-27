Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Trading 9.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 933,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average daily volume of 131,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Up 9.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

