GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in GoodRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GDRX opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
