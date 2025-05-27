Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $134.67 Average PT from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.67.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22. Glaukos has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,490,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 116.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 624,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,457,000 after purchasing an additional 335,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,474,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.