Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.75 and last traded at C$24.75. Approximately 1,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHC.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.29.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$349.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.94.

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.