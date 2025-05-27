Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERFSF

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

(Get Free Report

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.