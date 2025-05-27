Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ Q2 Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

BJ opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23,894.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,032,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

