Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $1,004.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,004.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $863.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $827.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

