Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $31.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Energizer by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Energizer has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

