Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $76.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after buying an additional 493,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after buying an additional 2,016,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edison International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

