Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 329.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EXP opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.61 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.