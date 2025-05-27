Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

