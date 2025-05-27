Dar Global (LON:DAR) Shares Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.45 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.13). 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.78 ($0.12).

Dar Global Stock Up 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of £17.01 million and a PE ratio of 236.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.09.

Get Dar Global alerts:

Dar Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Dolce & Gabbana, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dar Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dar Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.