Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.12. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 207,748 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRESY

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.16 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,038,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth $11,342,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 351,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systrade AG grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Systrade AG now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.