Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.74. 346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPBI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 1,436.5% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 307,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 287,301 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

