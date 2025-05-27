Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $49.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cedar Fair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 5,929 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $224,649.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,368.18. The trade was a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.51 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 113.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

