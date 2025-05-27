Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $162.06

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $152.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.71. MasTec has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

