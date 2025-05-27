Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $212.45

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

