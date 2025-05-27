Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) PT at $510.38

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.38.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $372.33 on Friday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.36 and a 200 day moving average of $402.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,612 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

