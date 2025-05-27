Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $110.41

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.