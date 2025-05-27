Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $75.27

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after buying an additional 1,212,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CVS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.