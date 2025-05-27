Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $4.79

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Price Performance

AGL opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $921.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 244.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.