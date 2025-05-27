BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,283,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,262,400.82. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 905,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of FLWS opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

