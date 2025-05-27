BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.98. 41,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 67,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $72.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioStem Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

