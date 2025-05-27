Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $227.35 and traded as high as $253.61. Biglari shares last traded at $248.28, with a volume of 9,655 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Biglari Trading Up 0.8%
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 16.03%.
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
