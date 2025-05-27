Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $48.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $562,666.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock valued at $803,198 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

