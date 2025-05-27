AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $433.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.85.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APP

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.35, for a total value of $2,437,340.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,256 shares in the company, valued at $127,150,953.60. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.12, for a total transaction of $211,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,448.72. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,233,254 shares of company stock worth $446,927,149 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.8%

APP opened at $354.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.23. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.