Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $333.96

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average of $275.14. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

