Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $333.96

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.96.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Price Performance
Wingstop stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average of $275.14. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Further Reading
