Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$12.88

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 2.3%

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60. Insiders have bought 131,620 shares of company stock worth $1,105,011 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.31.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

