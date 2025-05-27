Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $113.40

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

