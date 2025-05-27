Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B) Target Price at $24.05

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 535,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 69,876 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $99,867,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

