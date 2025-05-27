Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,075 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of Ambarella worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after buying an additional 168,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,923,071.22. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

