Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,712,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

