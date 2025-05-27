Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.84. Agenus shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 422,744 shares changing hands.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 3,080.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,604 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 32.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

