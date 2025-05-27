Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Position Reduced by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Adeia were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADEA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

