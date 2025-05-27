A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 106,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

