908 Devices’ (MASS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

908 Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. 908 Devices has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.26.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In other news, Director Mark Spoto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,145.59. This represents a 18.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 210.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,199,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

