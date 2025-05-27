60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.1%

SXTP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.02. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.