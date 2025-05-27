4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDMT. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.