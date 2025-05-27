1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

