1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s (FLWS) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

FLWS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Noble Financial cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.58.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,283,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,262,400.82. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 905,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,582. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 188,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

