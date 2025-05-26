Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,556,000 after buying an additional 1,406,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,341 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 785,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 676,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,971,000 after purchasing an additional 637,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

