Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $27,000 in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

