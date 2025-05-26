Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $119.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

