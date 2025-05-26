The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after buying an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after buying an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Western Union by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,626,000 after buying an additional 2,194,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

