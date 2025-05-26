State of Wyoming Sells 4,020 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Upwork were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 310,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,178.60. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 1,620 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,580. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

