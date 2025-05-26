State of Wyoming Sells 22,231 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 1,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

