State of Wyoming Purchases 5,568 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NOV were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NOV Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

