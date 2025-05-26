State of Wyoming Has $171,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

