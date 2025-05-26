State of Wyoming Buys 147 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.63 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

