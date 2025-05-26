State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 444.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in OneMain were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,238,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,729,000 after purchasing an additional 211,745 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,437,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,250. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $50.18 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 87.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

